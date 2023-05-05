Nathan Fillion breaks down his ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ character

Everyone’s favorite staple science-fiction rogue, and long-time friend of James Gunn Nathan Fillion landed himself a small role in Marvel’s latest blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and fans couldn’t be more chuffed to see the Firefly star out in the deep reaches of space once again.

Of course, Fillion’s character in the film is no Mal Reynolds. Instead, he plays Master Karja – a goofy chief sentry at an Ogrocorp facility which guards classified information about the High Evolutionary’s various experiments, wearing even goofier-looking armor. In the film, he has a number of humorous exchanges with the Guardians and his fellow sentries, and the star recently went into detail about what makes Karja tick.

Would you believe it, he doesn’t think all that highly of the Orgocorp grunt, who he thinks is just a bitter and incompetent security guard on a power trip. He tells ComicBook:

“I think this is a fellow who would love to be a cop for real, but just only made it as far as a security guard. So he’s kind of his own worst problem. He’s probably in his own way, probably standing in the way of his own promotions just because he’s too dumb. He’s just dumb and mean. He’s got a bad attitude. He’s got a bad attitude. Power corrupts and he’s got a little bit of power and he’s corrupted. That’s all there is to it.”

By this point, Fillion is pretty much a mainstay in any feature film that James Gunn lays his hands on, meaning we’re almost certain to end up seeing the Castle star pop up somewhere, sometime in the DCU. In the interim, Fillion recently gave Gunn a hand with shuffling stacks of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 posters that he was signing, but it turns out he apparently wasn’t doing a very good job of it.

You can catch Nathan Fillion as well as all of your favorite space-faring misfits in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters as of May 5, or depending on what time you’re reading this, today.