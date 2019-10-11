Nathan Fillion’s Role In The Suicide Squad Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Though The Suicide Squad is already in production, writer/director James Gunn is keeping a lid on details about his DC sequel for now. He did reveal the star-studded full cast last month, but few of their roles have been revealed. If you’re staying up to date with news on the movie, however, you may know that The Weekly Planet Podcast recently reported a number of characters who’ll be joining Task Force X in the film, and it seems they were right with their intel.

Charles Murphy, who’s previously shared some reliable scoops for That Hashtag Show, backed up TWPP’s intel in a recent tweet. And while he admitted he couldn’t corroborate their claim about Idris Elba playing Vigilante, he’s also heard that Nathan Fillion will be portraying Arm-Fall-Off Boy in TSS, as well as confirming the other supporting parts they mentioned.

Recent The Weekly Planet Podcast dropped a scoop about some roles in Suicide Squad. While I can't confirm the identity of Elba's character, I can confirm that Fillion is playing Arm-Fall-Off-Boy and the rest of the other non-lead roles discussed in the scoop. Good work, guys! — Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) October 10, 2019

Apparently, going by these two sources, Sean Gunn is playing Weasel, Flula Borg is Javelin, Pete Davidson is Blackguard, Michael Rooker is Savant and Mayling Ng is Mongal. As we said above, this same scoop claimed Elba is playing Vigilante, likely the Donald Fairchild version, but that seems less certain right now.

Other characters we know will appear include Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Rick Flag and Amanda Waller, with Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis reprising their roles from the 2016 flick. Meanwhile, David Dastmalchian is confirmed to be portraying Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior is a gender-flipped Ratcatcher and Steve Agee is the voice of King Shark.

We’ve still no idea who John Cena, Peter Capaldi and Taika Waititi will be turning up as, though, so it looks like we’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled as shooting continues.

The Suicide Squad drops into theaters on August 6th, 2021.