How Neo And Trinity Return In The Matrix 4 Has Reportedly Been Revealed

While the Renaissance of Keanu Reeves continues to go from strength-to-strength, it’s safe to say that expectations are sky-high for The Matrix 4 to deliver a modern re-interpretation of the Man Vs. Machine theme that the series is so renowned for. Way back in 1999, the original dystopian sci-fi classic completely rocked the cinematic landscape and went on to become one of the most influential action films of all-time. So, no pressure on the fourth installment, then.

With the follow-up officially in active production now, many questions have arisen as to how the sequel will tie into the ending of the third flick, The Matrix Revolutions. Well, thanks to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who revealed that Bill Murray was returning for Ghostbusters: Afterlife and that an Ace Ventura 3 is in development, both of which have since been confirmed – we have some tantalizing intel as to how Neo and Trinity will return in The Matrix 4.

As you may or may not remember, Neo and Trinity both died at the end of The Matrix Revolutions. However, according to our sources, The Matrix 4 will reveal that their brains were uploaded into the Matrix before their death so they’re able to live on in there, which is how they can return in the upcoming sequel. Apparently, Neo uploaded their brains before they died as a backup in case anything happened and when we see them again, they’ll be stuck in the Matrix and looking a lot older.

This indeed fits into the movie’s timeline, too. Theoretically, the upload would’ve probably occurred a little before Neo’s final showdown against the legions of corrupted Agent Smiths, where he ultimately sacrifices himself by allowing Agent Smith to corrupt him. Of course, things can always change in the script over the course of production, but it sounds pretty spot on and given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who also told us a new Scream reboot is in the works, we have no reason to doubt it.

