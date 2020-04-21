Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes Spinoff Coming Soon To Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown already owes her international fame to Netflix for casting her in Stranger Things, and now the streaming service has picked up her latest movie. Legendary Pictures produced Enola Holmes last year, but it seems the studio has ultimately elected not to release the project in theaters. Instead, Netflix revealed today that they’ll be taking care of the film’s distribution in all major territories, excluding China.

As you can probably guess from the title, Enola Holmes is an offshoot of the Sherlock Holmes stories. Inspired by a best-selling series of young adult novels, the period movie stars Brown as the younger sister of Sherlock who shares a keen sense of deduction and nose for mystery with her older sibling.

Netflix announced the acquisition of Enola Holmes on their Twitter account, as you can see down below:

As the tweet reminds us, Brown is joined by an all-star cast of famous British names. Superman himself, Henry Cavill, is the Great Detective, with Sam Claflin playing the other Holmes sibling, Mycroft. Helena Bonham-Carter, meanwhile, portrays the trio’s mother. Harry Bradbeer directs based on a script from Jack Thorne, the Tony Award-winning writer of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Here’s the synopsis, which teases a fun adventure that should entertain fans of the Robert Downey Jr. Sherlock Holmes flicks and Stranger Things viewers alike.

“Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series, ENOLA HOLMES tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they’re less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London to find her. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola’s caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. ENOLA HOLMES puts a dynamic new female twist on the world’s greatest detective and his brilliant family.”

We don’t yet know exactly when to expect Enola Holmes on Netflix, but it sounds like it might be coming sooner rather than later. While we wait for further updates, though, let us know whether you’re looking forward to watching the movie in the comments section down below.