Netflix Added 7 New Movies And TV Shows Today

The past few months have been some of the best ever to be a Netflix subscriber, as the platform has worked overtime to ensure that users have plenty of content to stream while they’re stuck inside for quarantine purposes. This month alone has brought with it substantial new additions such as the multiple reality flick Cloud Atlas, emotional boxing drama Million Dollar Baby, horror classic Paranormal Activity and the original The Karate Kid trilogy in its entirety.

In just a few days, Netflix will also add something many people have waited a very long time to see – the second season of the hit show The Umbrella Academy, which is already scoring exceptionally well on Rotten Tomatoes. That should make for an incredible weekend binge, so you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for it on the 31st.

In the meantime, however, today marks another fairly large drop of content for the service. There aren’t any exceptionally well-known films or shows arriving, but there should be enough here that at least one of the new titles will appeal to you.

For instance, Tread stands out as an interesting addition which you can check out right away. This documentary tells the true story of Marvin John Heemeyer, a muffler repair shop owner from Granby, Colorado who modified a bulldozer into a tank and used it to demolish various buildings in the town before ultimately committing suicide. It’s a compelling yet sad look into the life of someone who was pushed to his emotional limits.

Here’s the full list of everything dropping on Netflix today:

It’s Her Day – Rom-com.

Retablo – Emotional drama about a young story-box maker.

Shine Your Eyes – Brazillian movie.

The Hater – Polish thriller.

The Speed Cubers – Documentary on people who solve Rubik’s cubes.

Tread – Documentary on a man who modified a bulldozer and destroyed parts of a town.

Unlucky Ploy (Season 1, Episode 1) – Remake of a Korean show.

Of course, if these titles don’t interest you, you can head through here and take a look at what’s coming to Netflix and every other major streaming platform in August. And as always, be sure to stay tuned for more updates on what’s arriving in the future.