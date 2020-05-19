Netflix Added 15 New Movies And 3 New Shows Today

Netflix has been churning out substantial updates to its content library during the ongoing pandemic, and May has been a wonderful month so far filled to the brim with heavy-hitters like District 9, an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt special, and the unexpectedly popular The Wrong Missy. Not to mention the arrival of Space Force (check out the awesome new trailer above) next week.

That’s a trend that continues today, as this latest drop looks to add plenty of new titles to the list. And although none of them are massive blockbuster movies or genre-defining shows, it’s a pretty good collection for a mid-month drop.

To begin with, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything sees one of the world’s favorite comedians tackle everything from how breakfast cereal gets more serious as you get older to deeper dives into love, loss, and raising children. If you’re in the mood for some good laughs, it’s hard to go wrong with Oswalt’s happy-go-lucky attitude mixed with hard truths and life experience.

Fans of romantic dramas, meanwhile, will likely find a new show to love today as the first season of the TV adaptation of Sweet Magnolias lands on the streaming service. The series is based off the Sherryl Woods novels of the same name and follows a trio of women from South Carolina who have been best friends since high school. It stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley.

For more, here’s the full list of everything that Netflix is dropping on the platform today:

Movies:

Either Me Or My Auntie

Escaping Tel Aviv

Game Over

Karkar

Light in the Dark

My Sleeping Lover

Omar & Salma 2

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Soul Surfer

Tarek’s Situation

The Beach Loafer

The End

Trumbo

Wadjda

Zaki Chan

TV Series:

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Volume 6)

Sweet Magnolias (Season 1)

The Big Flower Fight (Season 1)

With so much to watch on Netflix already, today’s drop will only further ensure that you won’t have any problem finding something to enjoy over the rest of this week. But just in case you want more, you can head through here to see everything that Netflix has added and plans to add throughout May. And as always, stay tuned for more updates on everything coming to your favorite streaming platforms in the future.