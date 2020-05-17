Netflix Added 2 New Movies And 1 New TV Show Today

As the weekend begins to wind down, and everyone gets ready to face yet another work week, Netflix has brought us a few new titles to dig into today, including two new movies and one new TV show.

Admittedly, it’s a pretty underwhelming drop, but not every day can be a home run and the very fact that the streaming giant continues to update its library daily is certainly welcome. Especially in these difficult times, where we’re all trying to keep ourselves entertained and free of boredom. Which new Netflix movies like The Wrong Missy (check out the trailer above) are certainly helping with.

But without further ado, take a look at the list below to see what arrived on the streaming site today:

El límite infinito

Soul Surfer (2011)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Volume 6 – Episode 1)

Like we said above, it’s not the most exciting content drop and one that may not include anything that catches your eye, but fear not, as it’s just the beginning of what’s set to be a big week for Netflix.

As we reported on earlier, the platform has over 20 new titles headed our way over the next few days, ranging from award winning films like Trumbo to fan favorite TV series like The Flash. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Not to mention that June is quickly approaching and a new month means a ton of new content to look forward to, including some intriguing originals that look to be great new additions to the streaming service.

But tell us, does anything on today’s list appeal to you? Or will you be checking out something else on Netflix? As always, drop a comment below with your thoughts and stay tuned throughout the week, as we’ll be sure to let you know what other movies and TV shows make their way onto the platform over the coming days.