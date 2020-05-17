Netflix Adding Over 20 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

As the lockdown continues, Netflix provides a reliable source of entertainment, including many titles you might not have considered before. While it’s probably unavoidable that you’ll still spend a lot of time browsing through the platform’s library, Netflix’s weekly collection of new content at least gives us some pointers on what to watch next. To this end, here are some of the highlights of what’s coming to Netflix this week.

On the movie side, the Bryan Cranston-starring biopic Trumbo is available from Tuesday, May 19th. The Jay Roach-directed drama looks at the life of the blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, and his struggles against the communist witch-hunt in Hollywood during the 1950s. Cranston picked up a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars for his role in the 2015 film, which also features turns from Helen Mirren and Diane Lane.

Also out this week is The Lovebirds, the comedy originally slated for a theatrical release before COVID-19 closed cinemas. Michael Showalter directs Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae as a couple who find themselves part of a murder mystery. Paramount Pictures were going to put this one out back in April, before Netflix stepped in to make it a home premiere. You can catch The Lovebirds from Friday, May 22nd.

In terms of the other films arriving on the streaming platform this week, we have an eclectic mix of titles to choose from, including biopic Soul Surfer and the Nigerian thriller Anchor Baby. For series, the sixth season of The Flash, which just wrapped up its truncated run of episodes last week, will be ready to stream from May 20th, while season 3 of the rebooted Dynasty is also available from May 23rd.

The full list of additions to Netflix are as follows:

Coming to Netflix on May 17th

El límite infinito

Soul Surfer (2011)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Volume 6 – Episode 1) N Coming to Netflix on May 18th

Light in the Dark (2018)

The Big Flower Fight (Season 1) N Coming to Netflix on May 19th

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (2020) N

Sweet Magnolias (Season 1) N

Trumbo (2015)

The Flash: 6×19 – “Success Is Assured” Gallery 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Coming to Netflix on May 20th

Anchor Baby (2010)

Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall (2020) N

Mutiny of the Worker Bees (2020) N

Mystic Pop Up Bar (New Episodes Weekly) N

The Flash (Season 6)

The Queen and the Conqueror (Season 1) N Coming to Netflix on May 22nd

Control Z (Season 1) N

History 101 (Season 1) N

Just Go With It (2011)

Selling Sunset (Season 2) N

The Lovebirds (2020) N

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2) N Coming to Netflix on May 23rd

Dynasty (Season 3)

One Day We’ll Talk About Today (2020)

Si Doel the Movie 3 (2020) Coming to Netflix on May 24th

Beetal (Season 1) N

So, a bumper list of titles to check out as we approach June, and what promises to be another busy month for Netflix. Of course, if none of this content appeals to you, there’s always the joys of the new Terry Crews movie, as well as one of the best sci-fi films of the 21st century and a classic drama from Paul Greengrass to keep you busy.