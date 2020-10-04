Netflix Added 2 New Movies And 2 New TV Shows Today

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, last month probably already filled your list up with fresh content to check out, and in the first few days of October, we’ve already had a massive influx of new stuff to add to that backlog, too. We’ve already seen the service drop some beloved comedies like Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls and Employee of the Month, a horror classic House of 1,000 Corpses, and the Netflix Original show Emily in Paris. But we’ve still got plenty on the way throughout the rest of the month, including two shows and two movies today.

Today’s biggest release is the French action thriller Colombiana, which stars Zoe Saldana as Cataleya, a Colombian woman seeking revenge against those who killed her family when she was young. Though the film didn’t fare particularly well with critics, there was nonetheless universal praise for its visceral action sequences and Saldana’s fantastic lead performance. It sits at a fairly low 28% on Rotten Tomatoes, but even so, you could do considerably worse than this flawed but fun thrillride.

Here’s the full list of today’s Netflix offerings:

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Pat a Pat Como (Season 1)

Qurious Como (Season 1)

Of course, even if your list is filled to the brim with awesome things to watch already, you may be curious what’s coming to Netflix later in October. If so, head over here and get the full list of this month’s releases, especially keeping an eye on October 7th for Hubie Halloween and October 9th for The Haunting of Bly Manor so that you can get your spook on for Halloween.

As always, stay tuned here for more content drop updates in the future. In the meantime, what are you watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.