Netflix Added 2 New Movies Today, Including A Horror Film

Netflix has had a great few months of content, which has worked out well for everyone stuck inside throughout the ongoing pandemic. Huge hits like Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extraterrestrial, horror classic The Silence of the Lambs, Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and season 4 of 13 Reasons Why have kept viewers consistently occupied this month. And today, two more films are being added to the service, though you’d be forgiven for not knowing anything about either of them.

Dark Skies is a sci-fi horror pic directed by Scott Stewart and starring Keri Russell, Josh Hamilton, J.K. Simmons and Dakota Goyo. This fairly generic “family being terrorized by a supernatural force” movie earned itself mixed reviews and currently sits at only 41% on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s known for squandering its solid casting choices and interesting concepts by being an otherwise dull and lifeless experience. That said, other horror films seem to do well on Netflix despite abysmal reviews, so this one may get plenty of viewers regardless of its quality.

Secondly, there’s The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, a Nigerian comedy about a chef attempting to save her family’s failing hotel but soon finds herself falling for an investor who is seeking to purchase the property. The film, which was directed by Ishaya Bako and stars Zainab Balogun and Kenneth Okolie, received mixed reviews from critics. It’s pretty obscure and isn’t likely to become your next favorite movie, but there are worse ways to spend an evening.

