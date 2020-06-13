Netflix Added 3 New Movies And 2 New TV Shows Today

After bringing us a whole bunch of anime content yesterday, along with a new original movie in the form of Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, which is earning much praise from critics and viewers alike, Netflix is adding even more fresh content today and though there isn’t anything particularly noteworthy here, there are still a few titles that may pique your interest.

See below for the full list of what arrived on the streaming site today:

3 New Movies Added

4th Republic (2019)

Asura Guru (2018)

Milea (2020)

2 New TV Series Added

Alexa & Katie (Part 4) Netflix Original

How to Get Away With Murder (Season 6)

So, there you have it. Aside from perhaps the new season of How To Get Away With Murder though, nothing really sticks out here. And unfortunately, the next few days are looking pretty dry, too. In fact, it won’t be until June 16th that things pick up again, with films like Frost/Nixon and Charlie St. Cloud arriving on the platform.

But if today’s selection is leaving you feeling a bit underwhelmed, why not check out all 3 seasons of the excellent Hannibal, which hit Netflix just the other week and are proving to be hugely popular with subscribers? Or, if that doesn’t sound like your cup of tea, the aforementioned Da 5 Bloods is a fantastic watch, too.

Suffice it to say, given their enormous library of content, there’s something for everyone on Netflix at this point and even though it’s a bit of a slow time for new drops right now, you should still be able to find something to keep you entertained for the next little while.

Tell us, though, what have you been watching lately? Sound off in the comments section down below.