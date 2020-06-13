Hannibal Quickly Cracks Netflix’s Top 10 As Fans Binge The Cult Favorite

It’s been a wild ride for Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched list recently, as the huge numbers of subscribers that find themselves still stuck at home with a lot more time on their hands than they’ve ever been used to appear to be changing up their viewership habits with almost alarming regularity.

In a time where there’s major unrest around the world, we’ve seen The Help reach the top spot despite a lot of people not being happy about it, before one of the worst movies of the year with a 0% Rotten Tomatoes score stole the crown, and now the so-called ‘Polish Fifty Shades of Grey‘ is dominating the charts. It seems like so long ago that people were hunkering down to watch more wholesome fare like Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

One of Netflix’s latest additions to crack the Top 10 is cult favorite psychological thriller Hannibal, with fans both old and new flocking to see the adventures of Will Graham and Dr. Lecter in their droves. The series holds a well-earned reputation as one of the most criminally underrated and little-seen shows in recent history, and quickly becoming one of the streaming service’s most-watched commodities is an impressive feat for something that was initially cancelled almost half a decade ago.

Netflix has something of a reputation for reviving shows that were abandoned at their previous homes, but despite the fan campaign for a fourth season never truly disappearing and the almost universal acclaim that greeted Bryan Fuller’s brainchild, it seems unlikely that Hannibal will ever return to our screens with new episodes. Still, fans will be able to get their fix of author Thomas Harris’ characters when in-development prequel series Clarice eventually arrives on CBS.