Netflix Added 1 New Movie And 2 New TV Shows Today

Netflix is a never-ending content machine, adding new things to watch almost every single day of each month. August alone has seen a massive influx of new movies and shows for subscribers to absorb, including some incredible classics that fans have been ecstatic about. For instance, the entire Jurassic Park trilogy landed on the service early in the month alongside other beloved films like the bizarre Being John Malkovich, post-apocalyptic Mel Gibson flick Mad Max, and the unforgettable 1991 version of The Addams Family.

Plenty of people are probably still making their way through last month’s content, too, such as the second season of the hit show The Umbrella Academy, which landed on Netflix on July 31st. For those who’ve finally finished that up, though, the third and final season of The Rain was added on August 6th, ensuring no interruption to the flow of television shows to binge.

Of course, there’s also the immensely popular Netflix Original film Project Power, which stars Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt engaging in some superpower-fuelled carnage. It currently sits at 60% on Rotten Tomatoes, promising that it’s probably worth your time if you’re a fan of the genre.

Beyond all that, though, today brings three new pieces of content, including a docuseries about retro video games that appears to be a nostalgic and informative dive into the past.

Here’s the full list of what just dropped:

Crímenes de Familia / The Crimes That Bind – Argentinian thriller.

DeMarcus Family Rules (Season 1) – Reality series.

High Score – Docuseries about retro video games.

