Netflix Added 4 New Movies And TV Shows Today

Another day usually means another content drop from Netflix, and today is no different. As if the platform hasn’t provided plenty already this month, they’re now looking to sweeten the deal with the addition of two new series, a stand-up special, and an action movie from a well-respected franchise. If you’ve already watched some of July’s other killer new additions, such as Million Dollar Baby, Donnie Brasco and Paranormal Activity, you may want to give these new titles a look while you wait for the much-anticipated second season of The Umbrella Academy on the 30th.

The most recognizable piece of content from today’s drop is 2019’s Ip Man 4: The Finale, the concluding entry in the Hong Kong martial arts franchise that has captivated audiences worldwide. Donnie Yen reprises his role as the titular character in a tale that tackles immigration, racial discrimination and plenty of Wing Chun action.

It currently sits at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and is widely considered one of the best films in the series. If you haven’t seen the previous three parts, they’re all available on Netflix as well, so you can easily catch up before diving into the final chapter of Ip Man’s story.

For more, here’s the full list of everything that dropped on the platform today:

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking

Street Food: Latin America (Season 1)

