Netflix Added 4 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The end of the month is never usually regarded as a great time for the various streaming services on offer to bulk out their libraries with a huge number of new titles, given that it’s so close to the beginning of the next one when the cycle starts anew all over again. Luckily for Netflix, though, the world’s most popular platform has seen several movies and TV shows enjoy a strong showing on the viewership charts recently.

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer’s Thunder Force has been nestled in the Top 10 for weeks since first being released, while sci-fi thriller Stowaway continues to play very well with subscribers around the world. On the episodic side of things, meanwhile, big budget fantasy series Shadow and Bone hasn’t gone down in popularity at all since the first run of episodes arrived, while acclaimed crime thriller The Serpent has been a mainstay all month.

There are only four new additions to Netflix today, but at least one of them is set to pull in a decent amount of eyeballs. Sci-fi and B-tier actioners can always be relied on to trouble the Top 10 most-watched list, so throw them both together in Jonathan Liebesman’s underrated 2011 effort Battle: Los Angeles and you’ve got a surefire recipe for streaming success.

Elsewhere, ensemble dramatic comedy August: Osage County boasts a star-studded cast that includes Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Ewan McGregor, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Cooper, Dermot Mulroney and more, while Turkish episodic drama Fatma and season 4 of kids animated show Go! Go! Cory Carson are also available. Like we said, it’s pretty slim pickings, but at the very least, we should be seeing Battle: Los Angeles make a play for the Top 10.