Netflix Added 4 New TV Shows And 1 New Movie Today

As if you’re not already filled to the brim with excellent content this month, Netflix has yet another drop to offer today that will top up your list a bit more. Though there aren’t any major titles being added, the addition of today’s four new series and a documentary will certainly appeal to those with niche tastes. Plus, the inclusion of two animated shows means there’s plenty here to keep the kids busy until you can watch something that’s more your speed.

For starters, Mighty Express is a new Netflix Original series for toddlers that follows a team of trains and a group of kids as they teach the value of teamwork. It comes from the folks behind Paw Patrol, so although you’re unlikely to get too wrapped up in it, the younger ones are almost guaranteed to stay entertained for a bit.

When you get some screen time for yourself, you may want to check out Kiss the Ground. This documentary – narrated by Woody Harrelson – takes aim at the ongoing climate crisis and claims that the answer to fixing everything lies in the Earth’s own soil. It’s a harmless way to spend an evening and may even hold some interesting new information for you to mull over.

For more, here’s the full list of today’s additions:

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 3) – Animated series.

– Animated series. Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father (Season 4) – Reality series following comedian Jack Whitehall and his dad.

– Reality series following comedian Jack Whitehall and his dad. Kiss the Ground – Documentary about the climate crisis.

– Documentary about the climate crisis. Mighty Express (Season 1) – New animated kids show.

– New animated kids show. The Playbook: A Coach’s Rules for Life (Season 1) – Sports documentary series.

Of course, while the above offerings may not appeal to everyone, rest assured that Netflix has already added a myriad of incredible titles this month. Some of the originals making a splash include the rural thriller The Devil All the Time, the creepy horror flick I’m Thinking of Ending Things and the new sci-fi drama Away. Of course, these big additions are complimented by plenty of classic flicks like Grease, Anaconda, Glory and the full Back to the Future trilogy, ensuring that there’s something for everyone.

If you’re looking for even more to watch, though, check out this list of some of the stuff headed to Netflix throughout September.