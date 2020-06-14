Netflix Added 41 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

It’d be tough to argue that June has been as strong of a month for new content as May was when it comes to Netflix, but the streaming giant certainly hasn’t been slouching over the last few weeks.

Between their new original Da 5 Bloods, underrated flicks like Before I Fall and The Night Clerk and TV shows such as One Piece, Legends of Tomorrow and How to Get Away With Murder, there’s certainly been a lot to dig into and below, you can find the full list of what arrived this week.

22 New Movies Added This Week

365 Days (2020)

4th Republic (2019)

Addicted to Life (2014)

Asura Guru (2018)

Axone (2019)

Bawarchi (1972)

Before I Fall (2017)

Da 5 Bloods (2020) Netflix Original

Don’t Crack Under Pressure (2017)

Don’t Crack Under Pressure II (2016)

Don’t Crack Under Pressure III (2017)

Forensic (2020)

From A to B (2014)

Jo Koy: In His Elements (2020)

Magnetic (2018)

Menahi (2008)

Middle Men (2009)

Milea (2020)

Okko’s Inn (2018)

Project Papa (2018)

The Night Clerk (2020)

The Witch: Part 1 – The Subversion (2018)

19 New TV Series Added This Week

Alexa & Katie (Part 4) Netflix Original

Curon (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dating Around (Season 2) Netflix Original

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Sseason 5)

F is for Family (Season 4) Netflix Original

Frank Elstner: Just One Last Question (Season 1) Netflix Original

How to Get Away With Murder (Season 6)

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 2) Netflix Original

Lenox Hill (Season 1) Netflix Original

Marcella (Season 3) Netflix Original

My Mister (Season 1)

ONE PIECE (4 Seasons)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 1) Netflix Original

Pose (Season 2)

Queen of the South (Season 4)

Reality Z (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Search (Season 1)

The Woods (Season 1) Netflix Original

Whispers (Season 1)

So, there you have it. 41 new movies and TV shows for your viewing pleasure, ensuring that just about everyone will find something to enjoy. And if for some reason the list above doesn’t leave you feeling too satisfied, know that this coming week will bring with it over 30 new titles to digest. Not to mention that July is already shaping up pretty nicely, too.

But circling back to what was added this week, and if we had to choose just one highlight from the films and one from the TV series, we’d go with Da 5 Bloods and One Piece. The former is said to be one of Spike Lee’s best movies to date and is earning widespread acclaim while the latter is a very popular anime that’ll entertain just about anyone with its hugely enjoyable story and lovable characters. Even if you’re not typically a fan of the genre, check it out.

Tell us, though, have you been watching any of the new content added to Netflix this week? If so, what have you been enjoying lately? As always, drop a comment down below and let us know.