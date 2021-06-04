Netflix Added 5 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The weekend is almost upon us, and in a stroke of fortunate coincidence, Netflix has dropped a brand new TV show that’s perfectly designed for binge-watching.

Adapted from the comic book of the same name, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan via their Team Downey production company, with Stake Land and Cold in July co-writer and director Jim Mickle spearheading the project as creator and showrunner. The epic fantasy follows 10 year-old Gus, a human-deer hybrid who emerges in the wake of an event known as The Great Crumble, and teams up with a wandering drifter to go on a cross-country adventure on a search for answers.

Besides Sweet Tooth, though, there are only four other fresh additions to the content library, none of which possess much in the way of obvious potential to make their presence felt at the top end of the most-watched list. Documentary Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet features the legendary David Attenborough examining the collapse of biodiversity on our planet and how we can avoid the impending crisis, while season 2 of comedian Mae Martin’s semi-autobiographical series Feel Good is another newbie.

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys, meanwhile, is an Indian romantic comedy that sees best friends turned in-laws Shanthi and Jennifer plan a couples’ getaway that doesn’t go according to plan, and Xtreme is an original movie that will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Below Zero as the latest Spanish-language thriller to make an impact on Netflix, as it traces a retired hitman teaming up with his sister and a troubled teenager to plan revenge on the stepbrother that changed his life forever.