Watch: New Trailer For Robert Downey Jr.’s DC Comics Series Teases A Netflix Hit

A cursory glance at the Netflix most-watched charts on any given day will make it obvious that a huge number of the platform’s 200 million subscribers are big fans of the fantasy genre. Even right now, the television Top 10 rankings feature superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy, animated anthology Love, Death & Robots, the fourth and final season of Castlevania and Shadow and Bone, which has been holding firm as one of the streamer’s most popular episodic efforts for almost four weeks straight.

Throw in the likes of Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, Cursed, Warrior Nun, Fate: The Winx Saga, the massive numbers drawn in by the Lucifer revival and much more, and Netflix has a deep bench of fantasy projects in place already. With the exception of Cursed, in fact, all of the aforementioned originals have been renewed for additional seasons, and DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth is now hoping to be the next big in-house success story.

The first of what Netflix are surely anticipating to be many seasons arrives in just over two and a half weeks on June 4th, and follows a human-animal hybrid named Gus. The 10 year-old is part deer and looking to figure out his place in the world after an event known as The Great Crumble, one that gave rise to the emergence of magical creatures. Teaming up with a lone wanderer, Gus and his new running buddy set out across America to hunt for answers to the many mysteries of life.

Most of the attention so far has focused on Robert Downey Jr.‘s involvement as a producer, and understandably so, and the footage in this new trailer makes Sweet Tooth look as though it’s got every chance of capturing the imagination when it makes its way to the content library.