Watch: Lucifer Returns In First Season 5B Trailer

Lucifer was last on our screens way back in August 2020, with the first half of its fifth – and penultimate – season ending on one wild cliffhanger. As Tom Ellis’ Lucifer Morningstar and Amenadial (D.B. Woodside) battled Lucifer’s evil twin brother Michael, the trio’s father dropped by to stop the infighting – God himself (Dennis Haysbert). All these months later, this new trailer for season 5B has finally arrived and it teases the family reunion to end all family reunions when the DC supernatural series returns to Netflix in May.

Following his cameo in the midseason finale, Haysbert’s God will be sticking around Los Angeles for the back half of season 5, leaving his sons to help him adjust to life on Earth in much they way that they’ve had to over the past few years. What’s more, this batch of episodes also contains the much-anticipated all-singing, all-dancing musical episode which we’ve had teased before. Catch the promo in the player at the top of the page.

Remember, season 5 was originally conceived as the show’s last before Netflix ultimately renewed it for one more year. In a strange stroke of fate, the pandemic had prevented filming from being completed on the finale so changes were able to be implemented to make it more open-ended when shooting resumed, after which the cast and crew plowed ahead with season 6, which will consist of 10 episodes in total. There’s no word yet when that could arrive but we might find out more when season 5B debuts.

But before we have to think about the end of Lucifer and Chloe Decker’s (Lauren German) adventures, we have a whole eight further installments of season 5 to go first. Unfortunately, we still have to wait another whole month until they get here. Start counting down to the return of Lucifer on Netflix on Friday, May 28th.