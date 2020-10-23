Netflix Added 5 New Originals Just In Time For The Weekend

It’s been quite an October for Netflix, with plenty of films and shows from various genres to keep subscribers happy as they binge away. Classic movies like Gran Torino and Fargo have been a delight to see on the service, while the platform has been getting into the holiday spirit, too, with a new selection of horror content such as Rob Zombie’s gory flick House of 1000 Corpses, Netflix Original series The Haunting of Bly Manor, and the immensely popular Adam Sandler comedy-horror Hubie Halloween.

And even though we may be nearing the end of the month, Netflix is certainly not slowing down their drops. In fact, today brings with it five fresh original offerings, including an interesting new miniseries at which you may very likely want to take a look.

The Queen’s Gambit is a period drama based on the 1983 Walter Tevis novel of the same name. It tells the story of an orphan chess prodigy named Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), who struggles with addiction as she pushes herself to the limits to become a Grandmaster in chess during a time when it was uncommon for women to achieve such goals. It looks like a compelling experience with an excellent cast and superb cinematography, so you’ll want to add this one to your list right away for a weekend binge.

For more, here’s everything that Netflix added today:

Barbarians (Season 1)

Move N

Over the Moon

Perdida

The Queen’s Gambit (Season 1)

Not seeing anything that tickles your fancy in the above batch of content? If not, feel free to head through here and check out everything else coming to Netflix in October, as you’re sure to find something up your alley. If you’re still struggling even after that, though, then know that the full November list is already available, too.