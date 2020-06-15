Netflix Added 4 New Movies And 1 New TV Show Today

June has been an excellent month for Netflix content. Subscribers have been treated to such wonderful classics as Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extraterrestrial, the overlooked and quite polarizing Observe and Report, Spike Lee’s new hit Da 5 Bloods, and season 4 of the ever-popular 13 Reasons Why. Never content to leave fans waiting very long though, today marks yet another day of content drops for the streaming service, so get ready for even more stuff to keep you glued to your screen.

If you’re a fan of the legendary rock band Queen, you’ll want to check out The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story. This documentary chronicles how Adam Lambert went from American Idol contestant to the frontman of one rock music’s most prolific groups years after original singer Freddie Mercury passed away.

If you’re into political drama, meanwhile, you may also be interested in taking a look at the Danish series Borgen, which follows centrist Birgitte Nyborg on her path to become the first female Prime Minister of Denmark even when all of the odds are stacked against her. It’s a major hit in the UK and Denmark and has been exceptionally well-received by critics. Plus, it would make for a relatively quick binge with only 3 seasons consisting of 10 episodes each.

Check out the full list below of all 5 titles hitting the service today:

Borgen (Seasons 1-3)

Last Flight to Abuja

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story

Underdogs

Wira

Although not everything releasing today may be up your alley, you can rest assured there will be plenty more to come during June. Speaking of which, you can head through here to check out everything that’s hitting Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus throughout the rest of the month. And as always, keep it tuned for more updates on what’s available to watch and where you can watch it in the coming weeks.