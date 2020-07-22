Netflix Added 8 New Movies And TV Shows Today

If you can’t find something to watch on Netflix right now, you must have already binged it all or simply be very picky, as the service has been killing it with releases lately. Huge additions to the platform this month have included the quite popular first season of Cursed, as well as such classics as Million Dollar Baby, Schindler’s List, Sleepless in Seattle and Paranormal Activity. And considering that the long-awaited second season of The Umbrella Academy is dropping on the 30th, July has turned out to be one of Netflix’s best months in ages.

Today marks yet another content drop and it’s bringing a pretty large collection of new titles to check out. For starters, there are multiple documentaries, such as Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia, a new true crime docu-series, the hip-hop fashion-focused The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion and the first season of docu-series Love on the Spectrum, which explores what dating is like for those with autism.

Most notably, however, you can dive into the third season of the Norwegian Viking show, Norsemen. This well-received comedy series follows a group of Vikings around the year 790 as they deal with everyday events that always seem to turn humorous. Interestingly, the first season of the show averaged beyond 1 million viewers in Norway, which has a total population of only a little over 5 million, meaning it’s obviously quite the hit.

For more, here’s everything that released on Netflix today:

61* – HBO sports biopic

Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia – True crime docu-series from the creators of Don’t F*** with Cats

Love on the Spectrum (Season 1) – Docu-series exploring how the world of dating is for those on the autistic spectrum

Norsemen (Season 3) – The comedy series from Norway based on Vikings returns

Signs (Season 1) – Polish series police drama

The Letter Reader – South African short

The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion – Documentary on how hip hop changed fashion

Spotlight – Unclear what version

Of course, if none of today’s releases appeal to you, you can always head through here to see what else Netflix has to offer throughout July. And as always, keep it tuned for further updates on all of the content coming to every major streaming platform in the future.