Netflix Added 8 New Movies TV/Shows Today

Friday is typically when Netflix drops a high-profile original or two, and today is no different. In fact, out of the eight new additions to the library only one of them isn’t an in-house exclusive, that being the fourth season of The CW’s Dynasty reboot.

Without question, Season 2 of Locke & Key is the pick of the bunch, with the fantastical comic book adaptation proving very popular among subscribers when it initially premiered in February of last year. The supernatural horror-tinged series has already been renewed for a third run of episodes, so Netflix is clearly confident that it’ll be a long-running hit.

Star-studded and visually stunning animation Maya and the Three is also poised to play well, but you can check out the full list of debutants below and see if anything jumps out.

Adventure Beast *NETFLIX SERIES

​​Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job *NETFLIX SERIES

Little Big Mouth *NETFLIX FILM

Locke & Key: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Maya and the Three *NETFLIX FAMILY

More than Blue: The Series *NETFLIX SERIES

Roaring Twenties *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Inside Job is the Netflix‘s latest foray into adult-orientated animation and has been winning strong notices from critics, while coming-of-age reality series Roaring Twenties should appeal to fans of the format. South African romantic drama Little Big Mouth, Taiwan’s More than Blue: The Series and Adventure Beast round out the newbies, so plenty of bases have been covered.