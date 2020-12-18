Netflix Renews Locke & Key For Season 3

Locke & Key has only aired one season to date, after premiering this past February, but Netflix clearly has enough faith in the show to renew it for a third run. The good news arrived today, as the supernatural thriller series, based on the hit comic books from Joe “Stephen King’s son” Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, comes to the end of production of its second season in Toronto. With the renewal in the bag, the next outing will start filming early in 2021, ahead of it landing on the streamer at an unspecified date.

Locke & Key was developed for TV by exec producers Meredith Averill and Carlton Cuse and news of season 3 being on the way arrives with the announcement that Averill has signed an overall exclusive deal with Netflix to develop various other series and projects for the company. The show is also exec produced by It filmmakers Andy and Barbara Muschietti and comes from IDW Entertainment.

In response to these two announcements, VP of Overall Deals for Netflix Brian Wright had this to say:

“Carlton and Meredith have built an incredible world in Locke and Key and we’re excited to have the Lockes return for more in the third season. I’m delighted to expand our creative partnership with Meredith Averill, a talented creator with a keen eye for best-in-class horror and supernatural storytelling.”

Meanwhile, Averill said in a statement:

“I’m incredibly grateful to have found a home at Netflix where I feel constantly supported, challenged and inspired. I look forward to continuing and expanding our relationship.”

And Cuse added:

“We have some incredible adventures in store for the Locke family in season three, and could not be more excited to continue telling our story with our great partners at Netflix. ”

The series follows the three Locke siblings as they move, along with their mother, into their ancestral home of Keyhouse, which they soon discover is full of magical keys that have something to do with their father’s mysterious death and a demonic entity that wants to use them for its own malevolent ends. Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, Aaron Ashmore, Petrice Jones and Griffin Gluck star.

The 10-episode first season can be found on Netflix now, but no release date has yet been given for the second outing. Let us know how hyped you are for at least two more runs of Locke & Key to come over the next couple of years, though, by leaving a comment down below.