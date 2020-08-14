Netflix Added 11 New Movies/TV Shows Just In Time For The Weekend

August has been a great month for Netflix so far, most notably thanks to the addition of plenty of classic films that will stoke the flames of nostalgia for many subscribers. You could sit down and watch the entire Jurassic Park trilogy, check out the often forgotten Adam Sandler comedy Mr. Deeds, watch Mel Gibson’s road rage in Mad Max, or have a few laughs with the quirky time travel romance Safety Not Guaranteed.

But as usual, Netflix isn’t content to rest on its laurels, and today marks a substantial content drop for the service that is adding plenty of new movies and shows. The even better news, however, is that quite a lot of it is stuff you’re not going to want to miss.

The biggest title dropping today is Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Project Power. This unusual take on the superhero genre deals with a man’s quest to rescue his daughter while also dealing with the new arrival of a drug that grants people five minutes of superpowers. It sounds pretty crazy, and with star power like this, it’s sure to be entertaining at the very least.

Netflix Reveals First Look Images For Jamie Foxx Superhero Movie Project Power 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fans of The Legend of Korra will also be thrilled to hear that all four seasons of the hit Nickelodeon show just dropped on the platform, too. This followup series to the beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender is regarded by some as even better than its predecessor and has been praised for its intriguing characters and mature storytelling.

For more, here’s everything that released on Netflix today:

3% (Season 4) – Final season of a Brazillian sci-fi series.

Beyond the Boundary: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Australia 2020 – Highlights from a cricket tournament.

Fearless – Feature about a teen who babysits infant superheroes.

Glow Up (Season 2) – British makeup competition series.

Nigerian Prince – Thriller about a man trying to find his way from Nigeria to the US.

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun – Kids film about the Octonauts.

Project Power – Unique superhero film with big star power.

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Season 1) – Genji Kohan series.

The Great Heist / El robo del siglo (Season 1) – Colombian heist series.

The Legend of Korra (Seasons 1-4) – Beloved follow-up to Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Zoids Wild (Season 1) – Anime action series.

Of course, today’s additions might not be up your alley, and if that’s the case, you can always head through here to see some of the other stuff Netflix has added and will be adding throughout the remainder of August. After all, there’s a lot more on the way.