Netflix Added 10 New Movies And TV Shows Today

Netflix is constantly expanding and evolving, so you can always count on multiple weekly updates to their extensive list of movies and TV shows. Among the various titles released this week, we’ve seen the service drop a forgotten Zac Efron flick, Charlie St. Cloud, and the unexpectedly popular horror stinker, The Darkness. It can go either way – some days are filled to the brim with popular hits, and some days are just a bunch of junk no one actually cares about. Then you have days like today where it’s a mixed bag of both – but let’s focus on a few of the positives, shall we?

Hitting the platform today is season 2 of the snarky and humorous teen fantasy show, The Order. The series follows a college student as he uncovers the mysteries of a secret organization that teaches and uses magic, but not everything is as it originally seems. The first season scored an impressive 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and early reviews of the second entry have been largely positive as well.

You can also catch the brand new anime film A Whisker Away. This adorable animated tale tells the story of a young girl who turns into a cat to visit her crush so that she can bond with him, but she doesn’t realize the consequences of her actions until it’s almost too late. Most reviews so far have been positive on this one as well, so it’s worth a watch for cat lovers or anime fans.

Here’s the full list of everything that arrived today:

Alexandria… Why?

Alexandria: Again and Forever

A Whisker Away

Lola Igna

One Take

Return of the Prodigal Son

Stray Bullet

The Blazing Sun

The Emigrant

The Order (Season 2)

