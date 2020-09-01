Netflix Added Some Great Horror Movies Today To Kick Off The Month

Netflix added an enormous haul of movies on this first day of September, catering for all tastes. There’s musicals (Grease, The Producers), sci-fi flicks (Back to the Future, Zathura), family films (The Muppets, Puss in Boots) and much more. And if you’re in the mood for something a bit more frightening, Netflix has got you covered, too. The streaming giant added four horror pics from across the decades this Tuesday to kick off the month before Halloween with some scares. Let’s go through them alphabetically.

First of all, we have 1997’s Anaconda, the cult classic creature feature starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube and Jon Voight. It follows a documentary film crew in the Amazon rainforest who encounter an embittered snake hunter and get caught up in his quest to kill a gigantic anaconda. It spawned a bunch of sequels, the last of which was 2015’s crossover Lake Placid Vs. Anaconda, and a reboot was announced to be on the way in January, too.

Netflix doesn’t tend to reach back further into horror history than the 90s, but today’s haul actually includes an underrated entry in the genre from back in 1981. Possession stars Sam Neill as a Cold War spy who returns home to find that his wife Anna (Isabelle Adjani) suddenly demands a divorce, after which her behavior grows increasingly erratic and violent. Almost as if she’s… possessed!

Elsewhere, probably the most notable of the four horrors going up on the site today is Red Dragon, the 2002 Hannibal Lecter movie directed by Brett Ratner. The third film to star Sir Anthony Hopkins as the cannibal, Red Dragon sees Edward Norton’s Will Graham having to ally with the villain in order to bring down a mysterious killer known as “The Tooth Fairy” (Ralph Fiennes).

Last but not least, 2016’s Residue has also been added. The indie horror starring Jamie Clayton, Taylor Hickson and Matt Frewer follows a private investigator who reads a book of sinister origins and inadvertently puts not only the lives of himself and his family at risk, but their immortal souls, too.

Tell us, though, which of these horrors do you intend on watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below.