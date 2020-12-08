Netflix Added 7 New Movies/TV Shows Today

The first week of December has already brought in quite the haul for Netflix subscribers. The service has dropped two films in the Jurassic Park series, The Da Vinci Code and its sequel Angels & Demons, and the brand new David Fincher effort MANK, among others, but as we’ve all come to expect, there’s always more on the way to add to our must-watch lists.

Even better, today’s selection of new content encompasses multiple genres and formats, so you shouldn’t find it too difficult to round up something that you’ll want to see. The most notable title in the haul, though, is an often overlooked action thriller that you may want to give a chance.

2016’s Triple 9 tells the story of a group of Atlanta thieves who must come together to pull off one hell of a heist while using an unaware cop as a diversion, and though it’s mostly standard fare for a genre film, it’s got enough twists and turns to keep things fairly compelling throughout.

The pic was polarizing upon release and sits at 53% on Rotten Tomatoes, but while it may not be a universally beloved movie, there’s no denying that its biggest draw is its ensemble cast that features enough big names to make your head spin. Among the most popular stars included are Norman Reedus, Aaron Paul, Gal Gadot, Anthony Mackie, Woody Harrelson and Casey Affleck, so Triple 9 may be worth a watch just to see so many high-profile actors in a film together.

For more, here’s everything that Netflix added today:

Bobbleheads The Movie

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem

Lovestruck in the City

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers

Triple 9

