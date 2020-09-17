Netflix Added 5 New Movies And 2 New TV Shows Today

With so much to watch on Netflix so far in September, you would be forgiven for being overwhelmed and having quite a backlog already. We’ve been treated to plenty of Netflix Originals, such as Tom Holland’s psychological thriller The Devil All the Time, unnerving horror flick I’m Thinking of Ending Things and sci-fi drama Away, while we’ve also seen the addition of classics like the full Back to the Future trilogy, the kid-friendly How to Train Your Dragon 2 and Seth Rogen’s beloved stoner comedy Pineapple Express.

While the rest of the month looks to be pretty loaded, today’s new content drop is comparatively small. However, it does come sporting a much-anticipated animated show based on a popular video game series, so fans might want to log in and take a look.

Dragon’s Dogma is a dark fantasy show set in the universe of Capcom’s franchise of the same name. The first season consists of seven episodes that follow the story of a man who seeks to track down a dragon who stole his heart, all while being faced with fighting off demons based on the seven deadly sins of mankind. If you’re a fan of the games, this adaptation seems like a no-brainer.

For more, here’s everything that’s launching on the service today:

5 New Movies Added

Anaamika (2014)

GIMS: On the Record (2020) Netflix Original

Horrid Henry’s Gross Day Out (2020)

Nee Enge En Anbe (Anaamika) (2014)

Residue (2020)

2 New TV Series Added

Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Last Word (Season 1) Netflix Original

If today’s new Netflix offerings aren’t really up your alley, you can always head over here and check out some of the other content that September has in store for you. And, as always, don’t forget to keep an eye on this space for further updates on all the new titles coming to your favorite streaming services in the near future.