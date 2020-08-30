Netflix Added 16 New Movies And 12 New TV Shows This Past Week

As August comes to a close, let’s take a look back at everything that arrived on Netflix over the last week of the month, before we tackle what’s to drop on the streaming giant in September.

The week starting August 24th delivered a huge haul of new movies and TV shows of all shapes and sizes. Overall, 28 fresh titles were added to Netflix’s library – 16 films and 12 TV shows – and you can check out the entire list below:

16 New Movies

1BR (2019)

A Princess for Christmas (2011)

All Together Now (2020)

Blaze (2018)

Edge of Seventeen (1998)

Lingua Franca (2019)

Making The Witcher (2020) Netflix Original

Morning Glory (2010)

Night Comes On (2018)

Rising Phoenix (2020)

Santana (2020)

Strange but True (2019)

The Bridge Curse (2020)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Young Messiah (2016)

Unknown Origins (Orígenes secretos) (2018) Netflix Original

12 New TV Series

Aggretsuko (Season 3) Netflix Original

Baewatch: Parental Guidance (Season 1)

Bunk’d (Season 4)

Cobra Kai (Seasons 1-2) Netflix Original

Emily’s Wonder Lab (Season 1) Netflix Original

Her Mother’s Killer (Season 1) Netflix Original

I AM A KILLER: RELEASED (Season 1) Netflix Original

Masaba Masaba (Season 1) Netflix Original

Million Dollar Beach House (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ojos in d’ House (Season 1)

The Creative Indians (Season 2)

Trinkets (Season 2) Netflix Original

The best movies that dropped in the past seven days include underrated horror pic 1BR, which has been freaking out Netflix users since it arrived, while on the other end of the scale, Morning Glory, a comedy about a failing morning news show starring Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford and Diane Keaton, also proved popular. The most notable original flick of this period though has to be All Together Now, a poignant drama starring Moana’s Auli’i’ Cravalho as an optimistic homeless teen.

As for the TV series that were added to Netflix this week, some of the highlights included season 4 of Bunk’d, a rare Disney Channel show headed to Netflix instead of Disney Plus, and I AM A KILLER: Released, a sequel to an earlier real-life crime series following a convicted murderer released on parole. The first two seasons of Cobra Kai also finally became available on Netflix on Friday, after originally airing on YouTube Red, ahead of the upcoming third season of the Karate Kid spinoff series.

If you missed any of these titles when they first dropped on Netflix during this week, hopefully you’ve discovered something that you may want to add to your watch list.