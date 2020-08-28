Crazy New Horror Movie Has Netflix Users Freaking Out

As cinemas continue to struggle due to COVID-19, Netflix has become the main way for many people to watch movies this year. This has been a big win for smaller titles, in particular, as social media impact and word-of-mouth is leading to some of these projects getting a lot more exposure than they normally would have, and the latest buzzy pic is David Marmor’s awesome horror movie 1BR.

For those unfamiliar, the film follows a young woman named Sarah who moves into a Los Angeles apartment complex, only to find that the residents living there aren’t quite what they appear to be. As the plot synopsis outlines:

Unable to sleep, tormented by strange noises and threatening notes, her new life quickly starts to unravel. By the time she learns the horrifying truth, it’s too late. Caught in a waking nightmare, Sarah must find the strength to hold onto her crumbling sanity… or be trapped forever in an existential hell.

Unfortunately, 1BR didn’t catch too many eyes when it had its digital premiere back in April, despite solid reviews, but now that it’s on Netflix, it’s seriously picked up some steam. At first, it was just squeaking onto the platform’s Top 10 most-watched movies list. And then it began staying there consistently before it peaked today at #1.

Yes, as of today, 1BR is the most-watched film on Netflix – in the US, at least – and as you can see below, tons of people are freaking out over it on Twitter.

This Netflix movie 1BR is trippin’ me the fak out. I could totally see this happening in real life…cults are Amerikkkan as apple pie. — KAM HORNE (@kam7horne) August 28, 2020

And there are a lot more reactions where those came from. Indeed, Netflix users are buzzing about 1BR and with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 87%, it’s not hard to see why so many people are enjoying it. It might not be for everyone, but if you can handle the subject material, you’d be wise to check it out.

With any luck, its unexpected success on Netflix will lead to bigger things for the cast and crew in the future, as they all did an excellent job with the film and it’s nice to see it finally getting some recognition after it slipped under the radar earlier this year.