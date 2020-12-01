Netflix Added Over 25 New Movies/TV Shows Today

It’s the very first day of December, and as you’re finishing up some holiday shopping, Netflix is already ahead of schedule with a fantastic gift for you – tons of fresh content that you’re not going to want to miss.

This isn’t unusual, of course, as the first day of any month is guaranteed to be the biggest for the world’s most popular streaming service. You can usually expect quite a bit of high-profile stuff, and today is no different with its wide selection of appealing new and returning movies and shows that encompass nearly every genre.

Among other things, some classic series have dropped multiple entries in their lineup, including Jurassic Park and its second sequel, as well as Tom Hanks’ The Da Vinci Code and its follow-up Angels & Demons. Elsewhere, beloved sci-fi show Stargate SG-1 has landed on the service today, too, bringing all 10 seasons for you to binge through.

A couple of popular Adam Sandler movies have shown up as well, including the adorable romantic comedy 50 First Dates, wherein the actor plays a man who spends every day reminding a woman with amnesia (Drew Barrymore) just how much she means to him. Less adorable and more controversial, meanwhile – at least when it released in 2000 – Sandler’s Little Nicky follows one of the sons of Satan on his journey to stop his brothers from taking over the planet.

There are a handful of other notable releases today as well, such as popular western flick Quigley Down Under, Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi family hit E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and the incredibly heartwarming Jon Favreau movie Chef. So, there’s obviously a bit of something for everyone.

For more, see below for everything that was added today:

Angela’s Christmas Wish *Netflix Family

The Holiday Movies That Made Us *Netflix Original

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show *Netflix Comedy Special

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Netflix is clearly off to a good start for the month, and there are still lots of films and shows coming to the service throughout the next few weeks, including a solid amount of holiday offerings. You can see the full list over here and as always, let us know what you plan on streaming by dropping a comment down below.