Netflix Is Adding 14 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Netflix are set to have a typically busy week, with the streamer releasing a wide range of movies, television shows, and other content over the next few days. Some of the highlights include original film Thunder Force, as well as documentary This is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist, and new Swedish thriller series Snabba Cash. What, then, do we have to look forward to on the platform between April 5th and April 11th?

Arguably the most notable release is the aforementioned Thunder Force, which sees Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer team up as a super-powered duo against Bobby Cannavale’s The King. Spencer plays a scientist who invents a method for granting powers to ordinary people, but accidentally gives them to best friend Lydia (McCarthy). Directed by Ben Falcone in another collaboration with his wife Melissa, this one looks to be a fun action-comedy.

By comparison, This is a Robbery is a four-part docuseries that deals with the theft of thirteen masterpieces from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, a case that remains unsolved after 31 years. Filmmaking brothers Colin and Nick Barnicle are behind the production, which will delve into the mysteries of one of the most dramatic heists of all time. In addition, Snabba Cash is a long-form adaptation of an organized crime story previously told in a novel and movie series.

Also coming to the service is Coded Bias, a documentary exploring racial bias in face recognition algorithms, while there will be a fresh Dolly Parton special, Netflix anime The Way of the Househusband, comedy The Stand-In, and exclusive pictures from Turkey (Have You Ever Seen Fireflies?) and South Korea (Night in Paradise).

To recap, here’s everything due out on Netflix this week:

Released April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3 *NETFLIX FAMILY Released April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You *NETFLIX FAMILY Released April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Snabba Cash *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Wedding Coach *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Released April 8

The Way of the Househusband *NETFLIX ANIME Released April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? *NETFLIX FILM

Night in Paradise *NETFLIX FILM

Thunder Force *NETFLIX FILM Released April 10

The Stand-In Released April 11

Diana: The Interview that Shook the World

Although perhaps not the most exciting collection of content we’ve seen from Netflix in recent times, the online giant have a lot more material arriving throughout the rest of April, including horror feature Things Heard & Seen and Jamie Foxx’s highly-anticipated sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! And for more, you can check out the full list of what’s headed to the streamer this month right here.