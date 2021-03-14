Netflix Is Adding 21 New Movies/TV Shows This Week
In a rare turn of events, Netflix is comfortably going to be the third most talked-about streaming service this week, despite reigning for so long as the industry leaders.
Of course, that’s to be expected when two mega budget comic book projects are on the way, but there’s still plenty of solid content coming to the library over the next seven days, even if it can’t match the hype surrounding HBO Max’s Justice League or Disney Plus’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
The most ironic addition is The Last Blockbuster, with the documentary focusing on the last remaining video store in America debuting on Netflix, almost two decades after Blockbuster turned down the opportunity to buy the upstart company for $50 million. The weirdest new arrival, meanwhile, is definitely Waffles + Mochi, a docuseries that follows Michelle Obama and two puppets traveling the world as the hosts of a kid-friendly cooking show, but you can check out the full list below and decide for yourself if anything jumps out as being any stranger.
Released March 15
Bakugan: Armored Alliance
The BFG (2016)
The Last Blockbuster (2020)
The Lost Pirate Kingdom *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Zero Chill *NETFLIX FAMILY
Released March 16
RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Savages (2012)
Waffles + Mochi *NETFLIX FAMILY
Released March 17
Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Released March 18
B: The Beginning Succession *NETFLIX ANIME
Cabras da Peste *NETFLIX FILM
Deadly Illusions (2021)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Skylines (2020)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Released March 19
Alien TV: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY
Country Comfort *NETFLIX FAMILY
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sky Rojo *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Released March 20
Jiu Jitsu (2020)
Steven Spielberg’s The BFG is one of the legendary director’s more overlooked and underrated family films, sci-fi Skylines is the third installment in the improbable franchise that’s somehow endured for a decade despite never having been particularly good, while Nicolas Cage throws on another crazy wig and slums it in the B-level action realm with martial arts beat em’ up Jiu Jitsu.
Sky Rojo, meanwhile, could turn out to be a genuine sleeper hit, as the stylish Spanish crime thriller hails from the creative team behind Money Heist, which has long since established itself as one of Netflix‘s most popular original shows ever. But either way, once again there’s something for everyone coming this week.
Source: Decider
