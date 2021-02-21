Netflix Is Adding Over 20 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Get ready to say goodbye to February as we enter the last week of the shortest month of the year. Ahead of March, Netflix is cooling down a little on the new additions over the next seven days, with half the week not delivering anything new, but there are still a number of notable fresh titles on their way all the same – including some great original content and a couple of big licensed movies.

With nothing going up on Monday, Tuesday brings comedy special Brian Regan: On the Rocks and Pele, a documentary about the legendary soccer star. Wednesday then sees three new additions – pet-themed reality series Canine Intervention, a new season of The CW’s anthology show Two Sentence Horror Stories and Ginny & Georgia. This original drama series stars Batwoman‘s Brianne Howey as a teen daughter who’s more mature than her mom.

Here’s the full list of everything new on Netflix from Monday the 22nd to Sunday the 28th.

Coming to Netflix on February 22nd

Red (2021)

Coming to Netflix on February 23rd

Brian Regan: On The Rocks (2021) N

Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art (2020)

Pelé (2021) N

Coming to Netflix on February 24th

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan (Season 1) N

Blue, Painful and Brittle (2020)

Canine Intervention N

Ginny & Georgia (Season 1) N

M8 – When Death Rescues Life

Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix on February 25th

El final del paraiso (Season 1)

Geez & Ann (2021) N

High-Rise Invasion (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on February 26th

Bigfoot Family (2020) N

Call Me Crazy (2021) N

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave / Sulla Stessa Onda (2021) N

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

The Girl on the Train (2021) N

Who Am I (2014)

New anime High-Rise Invasion drops on Thursday, along with Indonesian romantic drama Geez & Ann. If you’re after more international originals, then good news, because Friday – the busiest day of the week for Netflix – sees the debuts of three more. There’s French animated film Bigfoot Family, poignant Italian drama Caught by a Wave and Spanish romcom Crazy About Her.

Finally, Friday likewise delivers two licensed films. 2015’s No Escape is an action thriller starring Owen Wilson as an American expat living in Southeast Asia who must protect his family during a violent uprising. On the opposite end of the scale is 2011’s Our Idiot Brother, one of the less-remembered comedy movies on Paul Rudd’s resume, also starring Zooey Deschanel, Elizabeth Banks and Rashida Jones.

Don’t miss all this on Netflix this week.