Netflix Is Adding 9 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

It’s looking to be a relatively quiet seven days for Netflix coming up, with the new additions to the world’s most popular streaming service only numbering in single digits. However, it’s once again a veritable buffet of content genre-wise, ticking plenty of boxes to ensure that the lack of quantity is offset by the variety of incoming titles on offer.

The majority of the new arrivals are Netflix originals, with the exception of kid-friendly PJ Masks and political thriller Miss Sloane. The latter may have bombed at the box office after earning just over $9 million, but reviews were solid across the board and star Jessica Chastain scored a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress, so it’s worth checking out if you’re a fan of the genre.

The legendary David Attenborough also returns with his latest streaming exclusive Life in Color, which is poised to draw in plenty of viewers based on nothing more than the 94 year-old’s reputation and the promise of stunning visuals documenting the natural world accompanied by the veteran broadcaster’s soothing tones.

For more, you can check out the full list of fresh arrivals below:

Released April 19

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks: Season 3

Released April 20

Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Released April 21

Zero *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Stowaway *NETFLIX FILM

Released April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tell Me When *NETFLIX FILM

Shadow and Bone is hoping to become Netflix‘s next big fantasy series to join the likes of The Witcher, Stranger Things, Warrior Nun, The Umbrella Academy and more in spawning multiple seasons, while sci-fi Stowaway boasts a strong ensemble and intriguing premise, which indicates it should play very well, especially when the genre has always tended to entice audiences.

Elsewhere, rockumentary Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll traces the story of Spanish band Héroes del Silencio, while Tell Me When and Zero continue the platform’s steady stream of international originals, with the Mexican rom-com and Italian sci-fi series both set to debut imminently.