Netflix Added 7 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix is adding a bunch of great new titles today. This Friday, January 8th, the streaming service has made seven fresh movies and TV shows available and what’s more, they’re all originals. There’s new family content, documentaries, international titles, anime and pretty much something to cover all bases. There’s nothing quite as big as yesterday’s Pieces of a Woman – the awards-worthy indie drama – but these newbies are still worth checking out.

First up, animated effort Charming debuts today. Though released in other territories back in 2018 and 2019, it’s only now making its way to the US and it sports a twisted fairy tale narrative in which Prince Charming must go on a quest to find his true love, after becoming engaged to Cinderella, Snow White and Sleeping Beauty. Demi Lovato, Avril Lavigne and Ashley Tisdale star.

For more, check out the full list of every new addition to Netflix today below:

Charming *NETFLIX FILM

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lupin *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival *NETFLIX FAMILY

Pretend It’s a City *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Stuck Apart (Azizler) *NETFLIX FILM

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 *NETFLIX ANIME

If you’re after documentary content, there’s a new season of Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons and New York-focused film Pretend It’s a City. For international titles, meanwhile, we’ve got Turkish comedy-drama Stuck Apart and French series Lupin, based on the classic gentleman thief. And when it comes to animation, there’s Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival for small children and The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 for anime lovers.

That’s the bulk of what’s coming this weekend, though Sunday also sees the streamer deliver Spring Breakers, the 2012 crime film starring James Franco, Selena Gomez and Vanessa Hudgens.

Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Netflix today? Let us know down below.