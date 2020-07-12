Netflix Adding 19 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

If you’ve already gone through all the new additions to Netflix‘s library from last week, you’ll be glad to know that the streaming juggernaut will be releasing a ton of new titles in the coming days.

The company, currently sitting on the throne of the biggest streaming platform in the world, is continuing to provide users with a stream of exciting new content on an almost daily basis, both from other studios and their own original productions. This weekend, for instance, saw the debut of titles such as Down to Earth with Zac Efron, a travel documentary that focuses on the actor as he tries to find new healthy ways of living, and The Old Guard, the action blockbuster starring Charlize Theron which premiered to positive reviews and much hype. Of course, we also got Stateless, a new Australian limited series starring Yvonne Strahovski and Cate Blanchett, which has made for a great watch. Not too shabby, right?

And yet, this upcoming week will be even more exciting. Though the next few days will be completely dry, things will pick up again on July 14th and from there, there’s lots to look forward to.

Fatal Affair, a new drama starring Omar Epps and Nia Long, will be coming to your screen on July 16th from the team that brought us Secret Obsession. Epps is most well-known as Dr. Foreman in House M.D. and his acting chops may turn this new title into users’ next big obsession.

The very next day, meanwhile, will see the debut of Cursed, a new fantasy series based on the Arthurian legend. Only this time, instead of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, or even the wizard Merlin, the story will be told through the perspective of Nimue, the Lady of the Lake. Starring Katherine Langford as Nimue, the series has already managed to generate a lot of hype, but we’ll have to wait and see if the buzz was worth it when the first season arrives on July 17th.

2005’s Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley and 2004’s The Notebook, starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams are two other noteworthy additions, releasing on July 16th and July 18th, respectively.

For more, here’s the full list of everything that’s making its way to the platform:

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 14th

The Business of Drugs (Limited Series) N

On est ensemble / We Are One (2020) N

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 15th

Cold Feet (2019)

Dark Desire (Season 1) N

Gli Infedeli / The Players (2020) N

Skin Decision: Before and After (Season 1) N

Sunny Bunnies (Seasons 1-2)

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 16th

Fatal Affair (2020) N

Indian Matchmaking (Season 1) N

MILF (2020) N

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 17th

Cursed (Season 1) N

Father Soldier Son (2020) N

Kissing Game / Boca a Boca (Season 1) N

Funan (2018)

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 18th

Gigantosaurus (Season 1)

The Notebook (2004)

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 19th

The Last Dance (Limited Series)

As you can see, the streaming juggernaut will be more than capable of keeping us entertained in the coming weeks. But tell us, which title are you most excited to check out on Netflix this month? Sound off with your thoughts in the usual place below and stay tuned for more.