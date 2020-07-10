The Internet Is Loving Zac Efron’s Awesome New Netflix Show

The buzz was good for new Netflix show Down to Earth with Zac Efron, in which Efron travels through scenic locations around the world with “superfood hunter” Darin Olien. Together, the pair explore healthy and sustainable ways of living, although judging by the promotional pictures, they focused primarily on ones that would allow Efron to be shirtless for as long as possible.

The show premiered on Netflix today and reactions on Twitter have been extremely positive, though admittedly, many of them seem to be drooling over Efron’s body rather than learning about sustainable living.

Here’s a selection:

Zac Efron’s docuseries on Netflix where he visits diff parts of the world finding solutions to make Earth a more sustainable place to live is hella interesting — The Homie (@MacYerek) July 10, 2020

So Zac Efron now does Netflix Doc on Sustainable Energy. I'm okay with this. pic.twitter.com/KyG1HU8Edz — 👘 Kerrmono Dragon 🐊⬛ (@KerrPlayer) July 10, 2020

watching Zac Efron Netflix show just to ogle at him for hours — deneuse andamidiya (gamble breaux stan account) (@statisticiann) July 10, 2020

Netflix has a new travel show with Zac Efron? Thank you Jesus this is just what I needed — kelsey. (@kelss_franklin) July 10, 2020

Guys #downtoearthzacefron is my fav show I loooove it I love learning and seeing all the beautiful spots and diff city wow its really amazing thank you .@zacefron @DylanEfron for creating a hit it really is a learning experience from home — AimeeG (@zanessa12) July 10, 2020

There’s a new Netflix series with @ZacEfron traveling the world to see how other people live healthier/more sustainable lives and my high school crush just intensified — sara no h (@sassysaruh) July 10, 2020

. @ZacEfron watched Down To Earth tonight. Really cool show. The waterfall location part was 😂 — Andrew Listermann (@A_Listermann) July 10, 2020

what is daddy zac efron doing …. his netflix show looks kinna good — ☻ (@fujiakina86) July 10, 2020

Only on episode 2 of @ZacEfron’s new show #DownToEarthWithZacEfron and I’m obsessed with it. — Jordyn (@Heyyyjordyn) July 10, 2020

So there’s a Netflix show, starring Zac Efron traveling around the world…you’re welcome 🤤 — bannaC ♈️ (@CanezIvanna) July 10, 2020

Back on my Zac Efron hype after starting his new series on Netflix, we love an environmentally conscious man — han (@xohannahdaly) July 10, 2020

@netflix #DownToEarthWithZacEfron is probably the coolest show I’ve seen all year. It’s awesome to see a guy like @ZacEfron explain geothermal energy to me. I know it sounds like I’m being sarcastic but I swear I’m serious. — Dan Villanova (@Dan_Villanova) July 10, 2020

But it’s not all sunshine and roses. Critics have pointed out that Efron’s wide-eyed schtick gets kind of grating after a while, and that Olien, his “wellness expert” buddy, comes across as extremely gormless. Patrick Freyne, writing in the Irish Times, notes that the show is obviously aimed solely at an American audience, saying that “the existence of France in the second episode is presented as a pretty big deal.”

This feeds into Efron and Olien apparently staring wide-eyed at European public infrastructure and finding it wanting in comparison to the US. As Freyne puts it: “What they are amazed by is, essentially, European socialism, and it’s actually quite sweet to see Zac Efron being radicalised in real-time.” Greetings, comrade Efron.

Another review points out that despite the actor’s “relentless positivity,” he doesn’t actually seem to have much interest in the environment or food, processing what’s being shown to him with a chorus of “sick,” “gnarly” and “rad.”

But hey, it’s difficult to dislike Zac Efron, and if he wants to travel around the world visiting geothermal plants, having smoke blown over his pecs and staring intently at bees, I’m certainly not about to begrudge him the opportunity.