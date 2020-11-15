Netflix Is Adding 13 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

It’s going to be another busy week for Netflix, who released the fourth season of The Crown today. As well as several new exclusive productions, though, the streamer also has some decent licensed content coming up and more Christmas titles as we head closer to the festive period. What, then, are some of the notable additions as Netflix move into the last few weeks of November?

Well, tomorrow brings Jeff Nichols’ critically praised drama Loving, which is about an interracial relationship in 1960s Virginia. Later in the week, subscribers can then catch up on or revisit the Danny Trejo-starring cult favorite Machete Kills, which puts the action star front and center. Viewers will also get the chance to see documentary Whose Streets?, and its exploration of the Ferguson uprising, as well as If Anything Happens I Love You, a short animated film dealing with parents and the loss of their child in a school shooting.

On the original programming front, meanwhile, Netflix have reality show We Are the Champions, and docuseries instalment Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine, as well as the second outing of the Galician crime drama Bitter Daisies. In addition to that, we’ll be getting the faith-themed doc series Voices of Fire, wherein Pharrell Williams aims to create a world class gospel choir. The unusually popular The Boss Baby franchise is also getting a new entry, with the fourth run of The Boss Baby: Back in Business.

In terms of Christmas, Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas is a reality makeover program about an interior designer bringing cheer to people’s houses, while the musical Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square is coming on the 22nd of November. Romance fans, meanwhile, will be getting The Princess Switch: Switched Again, and we’ll finally have a chance to see the great-looking Chiodo Brothers stop-motion animation Alien Xmas.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming this week:

Released November 16

Loving

Whose Streets? Released November 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 *NETFLIX FAMILY

We Are the Champions *NETFLIX ORIGINAL Released November 18

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released November 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again *NETFLIX FILM Released November 20

Alien Xmas *NETFLIX FILM

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

If Anything Happens I Love You *NETFLIX FILM

Voices of Fire *NETFLIX ORIGINAL Released November 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square *NETFLIX FILM

Machete Kills

Another strong few days for Netflix, then, with the platform also set to release a load of new content in December to keep people busy during the holidays. Tell us, though, what will you be checking out over the next week or so? As always, let us know down below.