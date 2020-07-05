Netflix Adding Over 20 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

If you’re a Netflix subscriber, it’s highly unlikely you’re without content to watch, as the service has been pumping out excellent stuff for months. June saw the release of the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why, classics films like E.T. the Extraterrestrial and The Silence of the Lambs, and Spike Lee’s well-received Da 5 Bloods, among many, many others. July has been off to a wonderful start, too, as highlights include the epic Cloud Atlas finally making its way to the platform alongside horror favorites like Paranormal Activity and the very underrated Splice. But if that’s not enough, next week is bringing with it even more big titles to add to your list.

Perhaps the most exciting new piece of content is the Netflix Original film The Old Guard, based on the comic book of the same name. It tells the story of a group of immortal mercenaries who’ve lived for centuries in the shadows protecting their secret from the world. When a new immortal joins their ranks, however, the group quickly finds out that someone is on to them and are forced to fight for a way to continue their lives. The film stars big names like Charlize Theron and Chiwetel Ejiofor, and it looks like it’ll be a hell of a watch when it launches on July 10th.

For more, here’s the full list of everything coming to the platform throughout the week of July 6th – July 12th:

Coming to Netflix on July 6th

A Kid from Coney Island (2019)

Coming to Netflix on July 7th

How Do You Know (2010)

Jim Jefferies: Intolerant (2020) N

The Lorax (2012)

Coming to Netflix on July 8th

Born Racer (2018)

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020) N

Stateless (Limited Series) N

The Long Dumb Road (2018)

Was It Love? (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) N

Yu-Gi-Oh! (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on July 9th

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Season 1) N

The Protector (Season 4) N

Coming to Netflix on July 10th

Dating Around: Brazil (Season 1) N

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 1) N

Hello Ninja (Season 3) N

Hole in the Wall

The Claudia Kishi Club (2020) N

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space (Season 1) N

The Old Guard (2020) N

The Twelve (Season 1)

Your Excellency (2019)

If you’re still wanting even more stuff to watch, you can head over here to see some of the other content releasing on Netflix throughout the remainder of July. And as always, stay tuned for further updates on everything coming to all of the major streaming platforms over the next few weeks.