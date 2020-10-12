Netflix Developing New Sherlock Holmes Spinoff Sherlock Junior

This news should hardly come as a surprise, but Netflix appear keen to remain in the Sherlock Holmes business for a while yet. Enola Holmes put the famed detective’s kid sister front and center, and went on to break records as one of the platform’s biggest premieres ever.

Millie Bobby Brown looks to have landed herself a starring role in a franchise, and with five more books in the literary series to adapt, it seems a foregone conclusion that the streaming service will officially announce a sequel in the near future, especially once they crunch the numbers and determine just how big of a success the movie really is.

Of course, it would be an understatement to say that Henry Cavill’s Sherlock went down a storm with subscribers, and there have already been whispers that the DCEU’s Superman could get his own solo spinoff, even if the estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle are so unhappy with his performance that they’ve launched legal action against Netflix.

Enola Holmes Character Posters Introduce The Whole Super-Sleuthing Family 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Now, in a not at all transparent ploy to cash in on the overwhelming popularity of Enola Holmes, the streaming site have announced that Sherlock Junior is on the way. We Got This Covered first told you that the movie was in the works eight months ago, and the official confirmation has arrived today along with a plot synopsis, which you can see below.

“Sherlock Junior follows a modern day young John Watson as he links up with British expatriate and new neighbor, Sherlock Holmes, to solve the mystery behind a strange disappearance and a witch’s curse on their town. Building a team of fellow child sleuths, they must work together to evade a number of dangerous thieves if they have any chance at finding the treasure she left behind.”

Sherlock Junior may have been in early development since before Enola Holmes was released, but the success of the recent mystery caper was clearly the deciding factor in Netflix giving it the green light. And if the movie can turn out to be anywhere near as entertainingly breezy as Harry Bradbeer’s effort, then we could be looking at an entire Sherlock Holmes cinematic universe on the streaming service.