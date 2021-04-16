Everything New On Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Prime And Hulu This Weekend

As the theatrical industry continues to regain its balance after spending an entire year knocked flat on its ass, subscriber numbers for every major streaming service have shot through the roof, while several new platforms have launched to capitalize on the extra time we’ve all been spending at home as the Coronavirus swept across the globe.

The upside is that there’s always new content to choose from that’s more than capable of providing enough entertainment to keep you going for a while, but the downside it that it’ll cost a small fortune if you want to have it all available at the push of a button, and there’s so much to choose from that you could easily lose hours whittling down the options before finally setting on what to watch.

Luckily, we’ve collated the full list of new additions coming to Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max all in one place to make your decision that little bit easier, and you can check out the whole lot below.

DISNEY PLUS

Released April 16

Big Shot – Premiere Episode 101 “Pilot” *Disney+ Original

Earth Moods (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I

Primal Survivor (S5)

RIO

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier *Disney+ Original

The Kid Who Would Be King

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 104 “Hockey Moms” *Disney+ Original

Treasure Buddies

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

NETFLIX

Released April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy *NETFLIX FAMILY

Ajeeb Daastaans *NETFLIX FILM

Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday

Crimson Peak

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico *NETFLIX FAMILY

Into the Beat *NETFLIX FILM

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Zookeeper’s Wife

Released April 18

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HULU

Released April 16

Fly Like A Girl (2020)

Songbird (2020)

Released April 17

Modern Persuasion (2020)

Thelma (2017)

HBO MAX

Released April 17

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012 (HBO)

Released April 18

Mare of Easttown, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

PRIME VIDEO

Released April 16

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (IMDb TV)

Frank Of Ireland: Season 1 *Amazon Original Series

Somewhere (2010)

Wander (2020)

Released April 18

Side Effects (IMDb TV)

Once everyone’s seen the new episode of The Falcon and the Winter Solider, Netflix appears to have the weekend won thanks to some solid additions including Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak, Chris Hemsworth’s racing drama Rush and the underrated sci-fi Synchronic. Don’t count Disney Plus out, though, because The Kid Who Would Be King is an underrated family fantasy from Attack the Block‘s Joe Cornish, which didn’t deserve to flop at the box office.

Elsewhere, Steven Soderbergh’s overlooked Side Effects is headed to Hulu, and HBO Max is getting even more Batman action with the addition of The Dark Knight Rises, which many customers might want to revisit and see if its reputation has improved over the years.