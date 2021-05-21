Netflix Is Dropping 3 Big Originals This Weekend

Netflix is dropping three big originals this weekend. Not only is the weekly new movie the most notable of the month, but two of Netflix’s biggest TV shows return for fresh seasons – one is an acclaimed comedy-drama not seen for a few years and the other is a popular animated series.

First of all, this Friday sees the debut of Army of the Dead, the zombie heist film mashup from Justice League director Zack Snyder. Following its opening in theaters last weekend, it’s now available to stream all over the world. Dave Bautista stars as the leader of a group of mercenaries who attempt to pull off the most dangerous mission imaginable – a heist on a Las Vegas casino in the midst of the zombie apocalypse. Netflix has big plans for this one, too, as prequel Army of Thieves has already been shot and an animated series titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas is in the works.

Also arriving today is the third season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the TV offshoot of the legendary movie franchise. This time around, the kids – who remain stranded on Isla Nubar following the dinos taking over – face the dreaded Indoraptor, the genetically engineered velociraptor/Indominus Rex hybrid introduced in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Last but not least, Sunday delivers more of Master of None. Aziz Ansari’s awards magnet came to a soft close after two seasons in 2017, but now it’s back with a kind of third run/spinoff. Master of None Presents: Moments in Love is written and directed by Ansari, and he features in a supporting role, but this time Lena Waithe is in the lead, with the show focusing on her character Denise’s marriage to Naomi Ackie’s Alicia.

Don’t miss these three new titles on Netflix this weekend.