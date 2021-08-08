Netflix Is Adding 20 New Movies/TV Shows This Week
Netflix‘s plans to amass as many in-house franchises as possible hasn’t borne fruit quite yet, but there’s a number of blockbuster sequels in the works including new chapters for Extraction, The Old Guard, Code 8, Knives Out, Enola Holmes, Beverly Hills Cop and more. As things stand, then, the streaming service’s biggest in house movie series to date is surprisingly The Kissing Booth.
When the first installment landed in June 2018, it was touted as one of the platform’s most-watched original movies ever, even if it was critically panned and wound up with a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 17%. The sequel drew in 66 million streams and still ranks as one of Netflix’s all-time Top 10 hits, although the reception was once again tepid.
By that logic, expect The Kissing Booth 3 to dominate the charts when it arrives on Wednesday, but there’s an additional nineteen film and television projects coming to the platform over the next seven days, and you can check out the full list below.
Released August 9
SHAMAN KING *NETFLIX ANIME
Released August 10
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new films weekly)
Released August 11
Bake Squad *NETFLIX SERIES
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Kissing Booth 3 *NETFLIX FILM
Released August 12
AlRawabi School for Girls *NETFLIX SERIES
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild *NETFLIX ANIME
Released August 13
Beckett *NETFLIX FILM
Brand New Cherry Flavor *NETFLIX SERIES
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific *NETFLIX FAMILY
Gone for Good *NETFLIX SERIES
The Kingdom *NETFLIX SERIES
Valeria: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES
Released August 15
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
Argentinian drama The Kingdom could become the next foreign-language smash hit, with an intriguing premise that follows a controversial televangelist who runs for the country’s presidency. Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild is the latest anime adapted from a popular video game property, and manga series Shaman King continues the company’s push into animation.
John David Washington headlines relentless chase thriller Beckett, the sort of mid budget and high concept genre fare that always tends to draw in a big audience, but it’s hard to see past The Kissing Booth 3 when looking at the incomers destined to spent a lot of time nestled comfortably in the upper echelons of the Netflix viewership rankings.
