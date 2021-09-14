Netflix Is Losing One Of Its Best Comic Book Movies This Week

Netflix is losing one of the most popular comic book movies not based on a Marvel or DC property this Friday. As of September 15th, 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World will no longer be available to stream on Netflix in the US. So if you want to give the film one more watch before it disappears off the platform, then there’s no time to waste.

As based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s comics, Baby Driver director Edgar Wright delivered one of the visually vibrant and kinetic entries in the genre with Scott Pilgrim, brilliantly adapting the video game-inspired story to the screen. In case you’re not familiar with it, the movie stars Michael Cera as the titular Scott, who falls in love with the literal girl of his dreams Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). But to win her heart, he’ll have to first battle her seven evil exes.

As well Wright’s fabulous direction, Scott Pilgrim‘s also famous for its jaw-dropping ensemble cast, comprising many actors who went on to be major players in the Marvel and DC universes or else just big stars in general. This includes, but isn’t limited to, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Anna Kendrick, Brandon Routh, Aubrey Plaza, and Allison Pill.

Unfortunately, Scott Pilgrim was viewed as a box office bomb at the time, not even making its budget back with a total gross of $50 million. But reviews were positive and its cult status has only grown over the years, as shown by all the love for it shown last year when the film celebrated its 10th anniversary with a limited theatrical re-release, as well as a new edition of its tie-in video game.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead — who recently starred in Netflix actioner Kate — remains open to a Scott Pilgrim sequel. Meanwhile, Edgar Wright’s latest production, stylish ghost story Last Night in Soho, hits cinemas this October 29th.