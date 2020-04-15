Chris Hemsworth Teases 12-Minute One Take Action Scene In Extraction

In anticipation of Chris Hemsworth’s upcoming action movie Extraction, a new behind-the-scenes video has been released detailing an action sequence in the film and all of the complications that surround it.

In the video, Hemsworth, director Sam Hargrave and screenwriter Joe Russo talk about a 12-minute set piece in the pic that will be one long continuous shot. It features a car chase, hand-to-hand combat and gunfire and according to the Thor actor, it was “by far the most complicated action sequence” he’s ever been a part of.” Which is saying a lot considering he’s appeared in several Marvel movies.

By far the most complicated action sequence I’ve ever been part of, and if it wasn’t already complex enough, our director decided to shoot it as a “oner” — almost 12 minutes long and it’s about as exhausting to watch as it was to film. Strap in folks! pic.twitter.com/zQZtzm7tRW — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 14, 2020

For those unfamiliar with it, Extraction is sort of a Marvel reunion. In addition to Hemsworth and Russo, Hargrave’s making his directorial debut, having been a stunt coordinator and second-unit director on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Funnily enough, he was also the actor’s stunt double for a number of MCU movies. Russo’s brother, Anthony, is a producer on the film, too.

The movie follows Tyler Rake (Hemsworth), a black market mercenary hired to help extract the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Along the way, he encounters countless obstacles like weapon dealers and drug traffickers.

It’s kind of an important film for the Thor actor, too, as he often has trouble opening non-Marvel movies. In 2015, he had back-to-back flops in Blackhat and In the Heart of the Sea. 12 Strong, meanwhile, though surprisingly entertaining, came and went in early 2018. Also, last summer’s Men in Black: International failed to connect with audiences.

A Netflix release during a time when most of us are stuck at home might be a perfect opportunity for him to hit it big then and break free (at least temporarily) from the MCU. Extraction may not win any awards, but it’s at least an action movie with some serious talent behind it and looks like just the sort of entertainment we need right now.