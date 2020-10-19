Netflix Reportedly Trying To Find More Projects For Henry Cavill

The relationship between Henry Cavill and Netflix may have been a relatively brief one so far, but their collaborations have proved popular enough to establish the actor as one of the streaming service’s biggest assets this side of Adam Sandler.

The Witcher surpassed even the most optimistic of projections by becoming the most popular TV show on the planet, not to mention one of Netflix’s most-watched original projects ever. Season 2 is currently filming, but a spinoff is already in the works that will tell the story of the first Witcher as Netflix marks out the fantasy series as one of their marquee properties.

If that wasn’t enough, Cavill once again captured the hearts and imaginations of subscribers around the world as Sherlock in Enola Holmes, which broke records and looks set to spawn a massively popular franchise. One that could even include a spinoff for the actor.

Not only that, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Netflix want to take their partnership one step further and are actively seeking new big budget projects for Cavill to star in. He didn’t specify what else the streaming giant has in mind, but apparently, they’re eager to work with him once more. And it’s easy to see why.

Presumably, the DCEU’s Superman has been nothing but a delight for Netflix to deal with, even if his performance in Enola Holmes has gotten them sued by the estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. And as the star of two of their most successful originals ever, you can completely understand why they’d want to tie him down to a longer deal. Although, an impending return as the Man of Steel could potentially create some scheduling issues down the road.