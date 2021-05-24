Netflix Reportedly Wants Gal Gadot In Enola Holmes Franchise

The Enola Holmes movies already feature Superman star Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, but it’s possible that another DCEU icon could join the franchise, too. Millie Bobby Brown is set to return as the genius detective’s equally gifted sister soon, for a sequel to Netflix’s smash hit 2020 film. Cavill will likewise be back as Sherlock for the follow-up, and it seems that the streaming giant has eyes on pairing him up with Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot.

We’re hearing from our trusted sources – the same ones who told us Enola Holmes 2 was happening in the first place – that the streaming giant wants to get Gadot on board the franchise for a future installment. That’s not to say we should expect her to appear in this first sequel but that, if things work out, she might turn up at some point later on. Remember, there are plans for six whole movies, as per the six books of the Enola Holmes Mysteries series from author Nancy Springer.

DC fans would obviously love it if this casting coup happened, seeing as we may have seen the last of Cavill and Gadot on screen together as Clark Kent and Diana Prince. Netflix is developing a pretty firm partnership with the latter, too, as she already has upcoming comedy-thriller Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in the can and she’s also attached to lead spy movie Heart of Stone.

We’ve yet to receive any hint at who Gadot might play in the Enola franchise, but it’s easy to imagine her as Irene Adler, the femme fatale who’s typically Sherlock’s main love interest. We’ve previously heard that Irene could show up in the future and Superman/Wonder Woman shippers would particularly enjoy a Cavill/Gadot romance playing out on screen. But again, this is just speculation for now and all we can say for sure is that Netflix wants to get Gadot involved somehow.

The Enola Holmes sequel is on course to start production before the end of 2021.